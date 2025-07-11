Hudson Valley’s ‘Best Deli’ Goes On the Market After 54 Years

A Hudson Valley landmark that has filled the bellies of customers for generations has announced that it is putting the business on the market.

A deli that has been open since 1971 may soon have new owners now that Sotheby's International Realty has put the building and business up for sale. According to the real estate listing, the family-owned deli is the only commercial property in the area, thanks to a unique zoning ordinance that's been grandfathered in from 54 years ago.

Hudson Valley's Neighborhood Delis are a Throwback to the Past

The Hudson Valley is home to some of the most unique delis in New York. While most businesses can be found in shopping plazas and high-traffic areas, everyone knows that the best delis are quietly tucked away in neighborhoods throughout the region.

Some of my favorite delis, such as Rossi's and the Community Deli in Poughkeepsie, as well as the Channingville Deli in Wappingers, appear to have been plopped into the middle of a residential street with no other businesses in sight.

It's highly unlikely that any of these delis would get town approval today, but because they've been grandfathered in, they continue to operate in quiet little neighborhoods under zoning laws from generations ago.

Famous Kingston, New York Deli Goes on the Market

If you travel through Uptown Kingston and find yourself in the Emerson Street neighborhood, it's mandatory that you stop at Terri's Deli. The family-run deli is treasured by local residents for its friendly service and mouth-watering food. In fact, Terri's was recently named Best Deli in the Hudson Valley for 2025 by the readers of a local magazine.

Since 1971, Terri's has been serving up homemade specialties, like their popular roast beef sandwich. The home-cooked, tender beef is served with horseradish mayo, lettuce, salt and pepper on a freshly baked roll from Deising's Bakery in Kingston.

According to the real estate listing, Terri's is officially for sale. The owners are offering the building, all restaurant equipment and, most importantly, the deli business with all of Terri's branding and recipes. The business is currently listed for just under a million dollars.

It's not every day a deli in the middle of a neighborhood goes up for sale. Here's hoping whoever buys Terri's will keep this hidden gem up and running for at least another 50 years.

