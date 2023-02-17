10 Best Customer Hacks for Shopping at New York Aldi Stores

With the prices at the grocery store going on a roller coaster of increase and well, more increases, seldom a decrease, have you been looking at other grocery stores to shop at?

If you are thinking about shopping at Aldi, here are a few tips or hacks that I have learned from shopping there myself. While the stores might not always be convenient to where I live, very often the extra drive time pays off.

What are the 10 Commandments of Shopping at all Aldi Stores?

The first thing that you will always need to know about Aldi, regardless of where in the United States that you are shopping, you will always need a quarter to unlock their shopping carts. They have been doing this since some towns and cities mandated it. Don't have a quarter? Go see one of the cashiers, they will give you one.

What is different about shopping at Aldi that you might not experience at other grocery stores?

There are a few other things that don't have to do with their products but more about them as a store. You will always need to bring your own shopping bags, if you don't have one you can buy one, but they have never just 'given' them to you. If you forgot the bag, look around for those big cage-like carts in the store. When the staff stocks the shelves, they will put boxes in those cage carts that they think customers might be able to use to pack up their groceries.

Why can it sometimes take longer to check out at an Aldi Store?

You will notice quite a few things about shopping at Aldi. You will notice less staff; this is because they are working on a leaner payroll margin. Because of this, the store shelves are often stocked by cases or pallets, not by the each.

Why shouldn't you help the cashiers at Aldi?

When you do get to the check out, put all of your items on the belt, and then don't help the cashier put things in the cart. Let them do their job. They are actually very efficient at it, and you helping them gets in their way.

What are other ways to maximize your shopping experience at Aldi?

I don't think people are aware of the number of gluten-free items, 'natural' items and the fact that all of their items are non-GMO.

When getting ready to go to Aldi, what should you do to get the best items?

Be open to items that might look familiar to you but have a name that you might not be familiar with. Look at their weekly flyer online, to make sure you are familiar with what is in the store and what's on sale.

Lastly, if you like an item, don't be surprised if it is out of stock the next time that you go shopping. Their inventory rotates constantly. If you like something and don't see it, ask the cashier, they will know if it's coming back, and they can let their supervisor know if 'people are asking for something.'

A few of the products you should really try, include the pretzel and the brioche buns, any of their cheeses, their take and bake pizzas, and the everything but the bagel seasoning. If there is a product that you really like, let me know.

Here are a few things you might buy every day; did you know they are also vegan?

