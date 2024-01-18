Craft beer continues to be a booming industry, as new breweries continue to pop up everywhere across New York and the rest of the country.

World Population Review says that there are over 8,000 breweries across the country. Craft breweries continue to grow exponentially in the United States, with the number of barrels from craft breweries shipped growing from 9.1 million in 2008 to 25.9 million in 2018.

One New York state brewery in particular is receiving many accolades, as an expert from Bloomberg News has included one of their beers as the best in the world.

New York State Brewery Has One of the Best Beers in the World, According to Expert

The Post Standard reports that Fidens Brewing Company’s Illuminating Serenity was rated as one of the top 11 best beers in the world. The Albany brewery describes the award-winning beer as a double New England IPA.

Fidens' website says the brewery was opened in 2019 by friends who had moved to the Capitol Region from Plattsburgh. They are located at 897 Broadway in Albany.

The Post Standard says that around ten years ago there were a little over 100 breweries in New York state compared to 324 wineries. According to the New York State Liquor Authority, there are now 494 of the latter. But as for breweries?

The NY Liquor Authority says there are now over 500 of them across the state, which is a 420% increase in just over a decade.

The Post Standard says that a relaxation in distribution and other rules for breweries, distilleries and cider makers over the past decade have helped accelerate the boom.

According to New York Craft Beer, the equivalent of approximately 20,000 full-time jobs are created by the craft beer industry in NY. The annual economic impact of New York craft beer is $3.4 Billion, according to their statistics.

New York ranks 3rd in the nation for breweries. California leads the nation with most breweries. Colorado is 2nd. Pennsylvania is 5th, Massachusetts 17th, New Jersey 20th. Connecticut 26th.