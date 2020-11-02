Beloved Hudson Valley Coffee Shop/Restaurant Sold After 20 Years

It's the end of an era for an award-winning restaurant and coffee shop.

Anyone who has even spent time in the Village of Wappingers Falls is familiar with The Ground Hog. Located on West Main Street, this unassuming business has gained a loyal following over the past two decades for their freshly brewed coffee and from-scratch breakfast menu.

When The Ground Hog first opened Wappingers Falls was not the busy and bustling village that it is now. Located on the sleepy side of West Main, the coffee shop was there at the very beginning of the Wappingers Falls revival. Not much else was happening in the village, but the Ground Hog still found a solid customer base and grew in popularity.

After being on the market for several years, owners Mike and Chris took to Facebook this weekend to announce that they have finally sold the business. While it is truly the end of an era, they did share some good news.

It is with great delight and also a little bit of sadness that we wish to let our friends and customers who have supported us all this time, and continue to do so today, know that we are passing on our establishment to a younger generation!

It's not clear who the new owners are or what their plans for the Ground Hog will be, but hopefully, they continue to make those delicious blueberry pancakes.

The current owners' last day will be Sunday, November 8. You can say your final farewell this week, as The Ground Hog will remain open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 to 2:30. After that, the business will continue to operate under new ownership.