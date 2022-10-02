Beer, Whiskey & Wine Returns to Barton Orchards this Fall

There's nothing quite like day drinking on a crisp fall day in the Hudson Valley. Lucky for us, there's an even coming to town that will meet all of the criteria mentioned above.

Beer, Whiskey, & Wine is returning to Barton Orchards in Poughquag on November 5th, 2022! Now you may be saying "Returning? I've never heard of Beer, Whiskey & Wine before," that's because it was previously called Beer, Bourbon, and Bacon.

This year's event will encompass everything beer, whiskey, and wine-related and will feature "dozens of different beers from Breweries all across the world" and from distillery right here in the Hudson Valley. They'll be bringing their finest whiskey and spirits and of course, there will tons of wine from wineries all over New York State.

Sipping on delicious wine and spirits with the Hudson Valley foliage still in sight at Barton Orchards? Sounds like a fall lover dream come true!

General Admission tickets will get you entry to the festival at 1 pm, a tasting glass, live entertainment all day, and of course...beer, whiskey, and wine samples.

If you're looking for VIP treatment, check out what the VIP package is all about:

2 pm Admission

Tasting Glass

Beer, Whiskey, & Wine Samples

$10 Food Voucher

VIP Hat

VIP tent, limited release beer, and signature cocktail

Live music & entertainment all-day

As always, guests will have access to delicious food vendors as well as the best apple cider donuts made in-house at Barton Orchards.

Get your calendars out, set an alarm and call the sitter...tickets go on sale on Friday, September 30th. More details and tickets can be found at Event Brite.

Cheers!

