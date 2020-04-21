Becoming Eleanor Roosevelt Online Presentation

There's no doubt that one of Dutchess County's biggest claims to fame is the Roosevelt family. Franklin Delano Roosevelt is one of the most respected and well loved men in history. And Eleanor Roosevelt was one of the most respected, influential and pioneering women in history.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the FDR Presidential Library and Museum to close to the public, but they are offering some great online material, including a facebook live event tomorrow, April 22, at 2PM called Becoming Eleanor Roosevelt. FDR Library Education Specialist Jeffrey Urbin will examine the personal betrayals in Eleanor Roosevelt's life, and how she was able to turn her understanding of what it feels like to be hurt, left out and neglected into the deep compassion she showed for others.

To learn about this seldom explored side of Eleanor Roosevelt's life, check out the FDR Presidential Library and Museum facebook page or visit the website.

