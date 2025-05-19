Beaver dams can normally help ease flooding issues after heavy rain by gradually releasing excess stored water. Normally, the dams can help smooth out water flow. Using branches and logs as the base, these furry engineers will stack rocks, sticks, mud, leaves, and just about anything they can find to build up the rest of the structure.

The dams can greatly benefit the ecosystem and surrounding environments for a number of reasons.

However, a dam break late Friday lead to devastating flooding in parts of New York state. WNYT says that parts of Route 9 were shut down for hours Friday after reports of water on the road.

Flooding in Parts of New York State After Beaver Dam Breaks

WNYT reports that parts of Lake George were impacted by heavy flooding after a dam beaver dam broke Friday night. The Times Union says the flooding caused heavy damage to an area at the Whippoorwill Motel & Campsites and Ledge Rock Hill Winery.

The owners of the business told The Times Union that they also had to evacuate their home after a wall of water came up to their front doorstep. The business has set up a GoFundMe to help with recovery, which they estimate the repairs "to cost around $1 million or upwards", according to The Times Union.

