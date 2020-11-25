Beacon Tree Lighting Goes Virtual for 2020

Once you eaten that last piece of pie and made that last leftover turkey sandwich with all the fixings, Thanksgiving will be officially over for 2020. And then it’s time to concentrate on “The Holidays”, 2020 style. Many towns and cities have figured out how to celebrate during a global pandemic whether it’s with drive through light shows, drive by visits with Santa Claus, socially distanced festivals or virtual celebrations.

This year, the lighting of the Christmas tree in the City of Beacon will be a virtual event. Virtual, but still very fun and festive. The virtual tree lighting video begins this Saturday, Nov. 28 at 5PM. And it’s not just the tree lighting. There will be festivities leading up to the lighting including a visit from Santa Claus, performances by the Yanarella Dancers, local Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts, Beacon School of Rock, the Beacon Music Factory and others. And it all caps off with the virtual tree lighting. To make it even better, there will be a holiday gift raffle with great prizes donated by local merchants.

It’s going to be a different celebration than in years past, but you will be warm and comfortable as you watch the video from your own home. So, make up a batch of hot chocolate and some gingerbread cookies and get ready to celebrate with the City of Beacon 2020 style. For all the info about this Saturday’s virtual tree lighting ceremony, visit the City of Beacon website.