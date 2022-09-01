Beacon, NY Dummy Light Gets Hit…Again!

Oops, someone did it again. For the 2nd time in 4 months, a Beacon landmark has been damaged.

On April 26th, 2022, news broke that the Dummy Light on Main Street in Beacon had been knocked down during road construction. The local Beacon Facebook group lit up with comments. Beacon residents were concerned that the Dummy Light would not be fixed and returned.

Thankfully, the City of Beacon was given the green light and was able to replace the light several months later. The City of Beacon announced on August 12th the return of the historic Dummy Light.

Sadly, only a few weeks later the Dummy Light was once again struck. Rumblings of a car hitting the landmark hit the social media circuit. Shortly after, A Little Beacon Blog posted the following photos on their Instagram account:

According to the blog, a car hit the Dummy Light on Tuesday night around 9:30-9:45 pm. Injuries weren't immediately reported, but A Little Beacon Blog writes "The front of the car was totaled and completely crumpled, with debris and the front bumper on the ground."

The Beacon Dummy Light is 1 of 3 left standing in New York. Roadside America explains "Only three of these old, dangerous, middle-of-an-intersection traffic lights are still standing."

For the longest time I didn't understand how or why a landmark like the Dummy Light would be labeled dangerous. Now, after 2 incidents, I totally get it.

Should The City of Beacon remove the historic landmark altogether? Should they keep it? Let us know what you think!

