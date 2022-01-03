Beacon Firefighters Save Choking Dog

One Dutchess County family is thankful for the quick response of their local firefighters this holiday season.

Beacon Career Firefighters shared that back on December 28th, they responded to a call of a dog choking. On Instagram they write:

Today your Beacon Career Firefighters assisted a dog who had a bone stuck in his mouth and began to choke. The bone was removed and the pup is on his way to the vet for a follow up evaluation.

A job well done by our local Firefighters working quickly and efficiently.

While we're on the topic, the American Kennel Club reports that a dog chewing on a chicken bone can be pretty dangerous to a dog's health. The American Kennel Club explains saying:

Cooked chicken bones can break and splinter, which can cause your dog to choke and can also puncture the gastrointestinal tract, or get caught in his throat. This is extremely painful to your dog and can potentially lead to death.

If your dog should somehow get ahold of a chicken bone, the American Kennel Club suggests you stay calm. If you can, take the bone away from them but if you can't do that quick enough, monitor your pup to make sure they're not choking. Then, make a call to call your veterinarian. They may suggest giving your dog plain white bread to "help cushion the bone fragments."

There are a handful of human foods that you should avoid giving your pet. The Humane Society has a full list that includes items such as raisins, garlic, and avocados.

