Battle of the Best 2022: Best Pizza

Boris and Robyn asked for your favorites among the mid-Hudson region restaurants and breweries⁠⁠—and man, did you deliver. Thousands of votes were cast in 10 categories in the seventh annual Boris & Robyn Battle of the Best contest.

We'll be unveiling the winners of two categories each day this week. Mondays' announcement includes the Best Pizza and Best Coffee winners.

We're happy to announce that Cascarino's Pizzeria & Ristorante in Montgomery won Best Pizza with 50% of the vote! Cascarino's is located at 121 Hawkins Dr. in Montgomery. They are open from 10:30am till 8pm daily.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.m-VvZfEvmWrLSBExyVR8j