Bannerman Island Tours Set To Resume This Weekend

Bannerman Island will once again be offering guided tours aboard the Estuary Steward out of both Newburgh and Beacon as of this weekend.

Experience a guided walking tour of the island where you'll have the opportunity to learn about its history and the progress being made on restoration. There are some areas open to the public this year that have previously been inaccessible. Tours have been designed to accommodate social distancing and support the preservation work done in a variety of ways.

You'll get to enter the old Bannerman family residence, only recently reopened to guests, which was used primarily as a summer home. Along your tour, you'll notice the many beautiful gardens continuing some of the work done by Mrs. Bannerman who was a successful gardener, adding much character to the island.

Bannerman Island offers one of the most unique vantage points in all of the Hudson Valley. Last year, more than 9,000 people got to experience tours, movie nights, theatrical performances, campouts, and other fun events you won't find anywhere else.

Here's a glimpse into the Bannerman Island experience that awaits.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: