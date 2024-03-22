Have you ever thought about what some of the Hudson Valley's most notable landmarks would look like if they were designed in different architectural styles?

It's very possible that you've never had that thought, but I'm going to show you anyway.

AI caused quite the stir when it officially entered the digital scene and ever since, we've all been trying to figure out the best ways to incorporate it into our workflows. Some people use it to streamline their emails, help with organizing things.

I, on the other hand, have spent all afternoon using it to see what different Hudson Valley landmarks would look like had they been designed during different architectural movements around the world. You know, it's intended purpose.

So, using Canva's Magic Media Studio, here's what I've come up with:

Hudson Valley Landmarks Reimagined...

Olana State Park

On its own, Olana State Park is striking. It currently sits as a Victorian-style building with Middle-Eastern influences in the details - a personal favorite.

With Olana State Park already being incredibly detailed and gorgeous, I asked AI to generate what it would look like had it been designed as a Brutalist building.

Frankly, I prefer the original. On top of that, they got the concrete element right, this is giving more medieval cathedral than the stark, modern look of the 1950s. If you look really closely, you'll notice there are arches for windows that aren't there and some funky angles so there's your proof that AI isn't quite the perfect tool.

But, I started with this example because it's my least favorite, so it only gets better from here.

Mohonk Mountain House

As it stands, Mohonk Mountain House has a lot of different sections that lend different architectural styles.

I wanted to really test the limits of this AI bot so I asked it to create a version of Mohonk Mountain House that ancient Greek architects designed.

Here's what we got:

Honestly, throw a doc and a couple of kayaks in the water before it and it's still pretty recognizable. I'm sure this is much grander than what any ancient Greek architect might have imagined in 400 BC, but I will hand it to the AI bot for this one, it's pretty good.

Vanderbilt Mansion

Vanderbilt Mansion is apparently a great example of the Beaux-Arts architectural style? Basically, according to Vanderbilt State Park, the architects selected to design Vanderbilt Mansion (McKim, Mead & White) were known for, "a style that would come to represent the extravagance and success of wealthy American capitalists" a.k.a. high-classism.

I asked the AI to give me a Bauhaus version of the Vanderbilt Mansion since my Brutalism prompt didn't quite deliver what I was looking for with Olana State Park.

The bot passes the test on this one to me. Geometric? Check. Cold and sad? Check. Not the most appealing but definitely different from the original while still capturing the idea.

Bannerman Castle

This one came out the best in my opinion. Ok, so Bannerman Castle, as it currently stands, has fought the battles of time and vandalism but still remains a really striking building.

For this one, I asked the AI bot to give me Bannerman Castle if it had been designed by Gaudi. For a quick reference, he's a Spanish architect known for really creative, curvy, mosaic-style designs.

HONESTLY, I love this. Canva Magic Studio did not need to frame their fake photograph the way they did with that archway but it's beautiful. 10/10 for me. Really gorgeous home for the Bannerman Goblins.

SEE HERE for more on those Bannerman Goblins: Does Banneman Island Have a Goblin Problem?

If you have suggestions on what Hudson Valley landmarks you want to see reimagined, let us know through our station app:

