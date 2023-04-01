Bannerman Island Prepares For Opening Day 2023

An iconic Hudson Valley landmark is getting ready to welcome visitors for the 2023 season.

If you've explored the Hudson Valley at any point, you've probably come across Bannerman Island/Castle also knowns as Pollepel Island. While the castle was once a bustling business, it's now abandoned but being put back together by the dedicated staff and volunteers of the non-profit organization Bannerman Castle Trust.

These volunteers are making sure the iconic landmark is safe for guests to visit during the warmer months. Not only will you get a history lesson when you visit the island in the middle of the Hudson, but you'll also be able to take in a 360 view of the Hudson Valley.

Bannerman Castle Trust shared on Facebook that Bannerman will open for the season on April 28th, 2023.

Events on Bannerman Island 2023

Throughout the year, Bannerman Castle Trust puts on several events on the Island. For instance, this year there were be 3 theatrical shows:

Nunsense the Musical

Dracula

The Anastasia File

Jbuono Jbuono loading...

There will also be a handful of movies played on the Island and a recreation of a Titanic First Class Dinner. The menu will feature items that were served onboard the Titanic on April 14, 1912.

Adventures on Bannerman by Kayak

If you have your own kayak you can book a tour with a Bannerman Castle Trust historian who will tour you around the island once you arrive on the shores.

Plus, kayaking rental companies like Storm King Adventure Tours and Mountain Valley Guides, while unaffiliated with Bannerman, host tours that take you around the castle with incredible views.

Tours of Bannerman Island and Castle are ticketed events. You can purchase your tickets for the 2023 season at BannermanCastle.org. Tours are rain or shine and tickets are $40 for adults and $35 for children 11 and younger.

Take a quick peek behind the scenes at what you'll see during your Bannerman Castle tour below:

Tour Bannerman Island This Spring in the Hudson Valley From May until October, Bannerman Island will host tours and fun events giving Hudson Valley residents and those visiting an experience of a lifetime.

10 Places to Rent a Kayak and Cruise the Hudson River Looking to cruise the Hudson? Check out these kayak rentals across the Hudson Valley just in time for warmer weather.