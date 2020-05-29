BANNED! Bar Owner Doesn’t Want Any Customers Wearing Masks

Wearing masks in public has become a pretty big deal. In fact, here in New York state, Governor Cuomo recently signed a new order allowing businesses to ban customers who are not wearing masks.

But there are some business owners out there who actually don't want customers wearing any sort of mask, even amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This may not have happened here in our backyard, though it has drawn national attention and the debate could apply to any business anywhere.

Kevin Smith, who co-owns the Liberty Tree Tavern in the Austin suburb of Elgin, Texas, has decided to ban masks at his bar. He told KXAN that he's already taken enough precautions and is keeping occupancy levels at a reduced rate.

Due to our concern for our customers, if they FEEL (not think) that they need to wear a mask, they should stay at home until they FEEL that it’s safe to be in public without one," a sign on the front window of the bar reads. "Sorry, No Mask Allowed.

Smith describes the town of Elgin of around 10,000 as rural country, and his decision was more of a pushback against snitches. The Austin-American Statesman says Elgin only has 53 recorded Coronavirus cases, and only one death.

Do you agree with his move or disagree?

