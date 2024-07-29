Entenmann’s, Freihofer’s Closing New York Plants, Laying Off 131

The maker of New York's favorite cakes, donuts, breads and other baked goods is closing up shop and laying off workers.

Entenmann's was founded in 1898 out of a small bakery in New York City. For over 125 years families have been enjoying cakes, cookies and donuts from those iconic white and blue boxes. In 2008 the company underwent a major change after being purchased by the Mexican mega-company, Bimbo Brands. Other brands operated by Bimbo include Sara Lee, Freihofer's, Thomas', Arnold, Ballpark, Boboli, Lender's and more.

After purchasing Entenmann's, the company's legendary bakery in Bay Shore, New York was shuttered and operations were moved to other locations across the state. Now, the company has announced that it is closing down more bakery locations, making food lovers nervous about the future of their favorite pastries.

Layoffs and Plant Closings in New York State

Bimbo Bakeries has announced that it will be shuttering two of its New York bakery plants in Auburn and Olean. Both locations will be closed down this fall and all 131 workers will be laid off.

According to Just Food, the layoffs come after another Bimbo plant was closed this spring, laying off 172 employees. The Mexican conglomerate has faced slumping sales and falling profits this year, blaming consumer demand.

In a message to stockholders, Bimbo said that it would be implementing "strategic exits of some non-branded businesses." The two New York plants are being shuttered as a result of "reduced capacity in the manufacturing network".

It appears that the manufacturing of the company's brands will be absorbed by other plants that will continue to produce baked goods. However, even the idea that Entenmann's, Freihofer's, Thomas' and other beloved New York brands could be in jeopardy has food lovers reeling.

The Auburn factory will officially close on September 6, while the Olean site will cease operation on November 2.

