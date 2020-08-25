Let's face it. This coronavirus has not been easy on any of us, but it seems to really affect kids as far as everyday life goes. All of a sudden they're learning from home. Or planning to go back to school, but in such a different way than they've ever known that it seems very scary. And it is pretty scary. Remember when we were kids? Every little molehill seemed like a mountain. What if there was a way to make going back to school not so scary?

Mindful Yoga With Liz and The Artist's Corner in Poughkeepsie are hosting a back to school mask making project on Tuesday, Sept. 15, from 6PM - 7:30PM at The Green Space next to The Crafted Cup on Raymond Avenue in Poughkeepsie. Students will receive their own cotton mask to decorate for back to school using Tie-Dye and/or fabric markers. After they will work on rock painting to create encouraging messages as they prepare for the newness of the 2020-2021 school year.

After art, students will relax with Miss Liz for evening yoga. ​All families will receive a health screening prior to this event. For more information about the back to school mask making event, check out the facebook page.