Babysitter From Hudson Valley Sexually Assaulted Girls, Police

A Hudson Valley man is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls he babysat and possessing over five pounds of weed.

Recently in Connecticut, 26-year-old Nicholas R. Hall of Wallkill was charged with first-degree sexual assault, fourth-degree sexual assault, two counts of risk of injury to a child in the assault case, operating a drug factory and possession of marijuana, according to the Westport News.

Hall is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls, ages 9 and 6, around May 22 in Trumbull, C.T. Trumbull police allege Hall sexually assaulted the girls a number of times while working as their babysitter.

Hall was arrest on June 11 when he drove to the girl's home and is accused of traveling with around five pounds of marijuana in his car.

Hall was released after posting $250,000 bond.