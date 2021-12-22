Award Winning Poughkeepsie Deli About to Open New Location

Let’s face it. 2020 was a rough year, and 2021 wasn’t much better for a lot of people. I think we’re all hoping for a turnaround for 2022. Goodness knows we need it now more than ever. If you’re looking for something to be excited about as we approach the new year, here is a piece of news that might actually put a smile on your face. It’s not earth shattering, but it’s something.

Rossi’s Deli, one of most loved businesses in the Hudson Valley, is getting ready to open their brand new store in Eastdale Village Town Center on Rte. 44 in Poughkeepsie. This is great news. As a person who lives fairly close to the original Rossi’s on S. Clover Street in Poughkeepsie, is it selfish of me to hope that the opening of the new location will mean less waiting time at the original location? Not that it’s not worth it, it totally is.

The food at Rossi’s is well known, and for good reason. It’s incredibly delicious. Rossi’s Roast Pork and Broccoli Rabe Panini is one of the reasons I didn’t give up pork when I gave up eating red meat. I can do without a lot of things, but not that. They also sell things at Rossi’s that you thought you could only get in Italy. I have a very picky friend who considers himself a foodie. Every year for his birthday I give him a Rossi’s gift card because I know he’ll use it. He’s a foodie and he’s Italian and he loves Rossi’s Deli. Need I say more?

Rossi’s is hoping to have the new store at Eastdale Village Town Center open in early 2022. That means we could be shopping there within a month. Fingers crossed, and thanks to Rossi’s for giving us something to look forward to in the new year.

