You may have seen that earlier this week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recall for a yellow, white and red onions distributed by ProSouce Inc.

This recall has cause many of our Hudson Valley grocery and farmers markets to post to social media that their onions are not involved in the recall. Adam's Fairacre Farms posted on both their Facebook page and Instagram that their onions aren't affected because they get them from New York and Canada.

Local area farmers also want the Hudson Valley to know that their onions aren't involved in the Salmonella outbreak either. Farmers that grow onions locally in Orange, Ulster and Dutchess counties want you to know that there products are not affected and are available in some of your local grocery stores and area farm markets.

The CDC recall from earlier this week stems from a batch of onions that was distributed starting in August of this year by a company named ProSource Inc and that the onions we believed to be from Mexico. The recall was for whole red, white and yellow onions. People had reported illness in a handful of state including New York.

I am happy to update this story with the information from our local farmers that we have plenty of homegrown onions to go around. According to The Spruce Eats onion season in New York is from July through October with onions also being stored over the winter months which is why I am sure many of our local farmers want to assure people that their product is not involved in the recall.

The newest local grocery in Ulster County