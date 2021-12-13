WEATHER: More Above Average Temperatures On the Way?

You've probably noticed that it's felt a little warmer than usual around the Hudson Valley so far in December. Looking ahead this week, it doesn't look like that's going to change much for now. Will it ever feel like winter's almost here? The Hudson Valley saw a cold front push through late Saturday, bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures, at least for a brief time. The effects will be short-lived though, according to forecasts

Highs Monday will be mild, as we'll see temps in the low 50s and partly cloudy skies during the day. Lows overnight will be in the low 30s, under mostly clear skies. Tuesday doesn't look much different, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and lows around 30 overnight. Clouds will start to increase as we approach midweek, with the chance for scattered afternoon showers returning. Wednesday will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s, and lows in the mid-30s.

Thursday will be our warmest day, as we'll see highs climb up in the upper 50s, to near 60. Highs Friday will be in the 50s again, but the chance for rain will return as we enter the weekend. Saturday could see a chance for scattered afternoon showers with highs in the upper 40s. According to The Weather Channel, daytime temperatures should cool off and feel more December-like as we enter the week of Christmas. However, the chance for a 'White Christmas' will remain fairly low for now, though it is still too early to accurately predict. But if you're hoping for any significant snow, chances are slim.

