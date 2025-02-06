Avalanches aren't typically something most New Yorkers really think about much. But during the winter season, avalanches can pose a very real threat!

The New York DEC took to social media on Thursday, February 6th to point out some commonly overlooked avalanche threats and how New Yorkers and those visiting the area this winter can stay safe.

Avalanche Season in New York State

According to the DEC's recent release, the avalanche season in New York is at its peak in February. March is the second-highest avalanche-prone season followed by January.

These avalanche-prone areas are typically hilly, sloped areas that skiers, snowboarders, or hikers would be on in the winter months. When the DEC shared this information on Facebook, they were specifically targeting the Adirondack region but according to the DEC's website, "98 percent of all avalanches occur on slopes of 25-50 degrees."

Avalanches lead to an average of 25-30 fatalities per year across the United States and "injure many more each winter" according to the National Avalanche Center.

In terms of the perfect conditions for avalanches, they mostly occur after a snowstorm. While February has only just begun, the Hudson Valley and its surrounding areas including the Adirondack region have already seen 2 snow days with at least 3 others already forecasted in the coming days.

Lifesaving Preparations for Avalanche Season in New York

The first step you should be taking during avalanche season is checking the forecast ahead of time. That's both the weather forecast and the avalanche forecast. The National Avalanche Center provides daily avalanche forecasts where you can zero in on specific areas and see the risk of avalanches.

Read the rest of the DEC's recommended safeguards here:

