Tragic Auto/Pedestrian Accident in Westchester County Results in Fatality

Vehicular accidents in the Hudson Valley are far from a rare occurrence, but they always take on somber tone when anyone loses life as a result of an accident. That unfortunately is the exact scenario that played out earlier this week in the Westchester County city of New Rochelle.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Fatal Accident in New Rochelle

The occurred on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New Rochelle Police Department, officers responded to a call for that accident shortly before 8am.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Officers quickly arrived to the scene located in the area of Pinebrook Blvd and Amherst drive and located an elderly woman who had been seriously injured. The report states that the elderly woman was walking northbound on Pinebrook Blvd when she was struck by a vehicle also traveling northbound.

Get our free mobile app

Members of the New Rochelle Fire Department as well as ambulance personnel also arrived to the scene and provided needed medical aid prior to having the victim transported to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the injuries suffered by the elderly woman proved to severe leading to her passing away later at the hospital.

Canva Canva loading...

What We Know Currently

At this point, there is not much in the form of detailed information on the accident. The names of the individuals involved for example are currently being withheld. The only descriptive information issued was that the elderly woman was 73-years old, while the driver of the vehicle was a 23-year old female.

In addition, it also appears that this accident really was just that, an accident. At this time, no criminal charges have been filled against the vehicle driver and it was also stated that the driver has cooperated fully to this point in the police investigation.

The press release concluded with the New Rochelle Police Department offering and sharing their condolences to the victim and victim's loved ones. We will continue to monitor this incident for if or when new information becomes available.

New York State's 5 Most Dangerous Roads [RANKED] With plenty of big cities and numerous busy highways, it should come as no surprise New York state is unfortunately home to some of the most dangerous roads in the nation. While you would expect New York City to be the home of such roadways (2 on this list), the danger is not limited to the Big Apple. According to Catalano Law, 3 New York State's 5 most dangerous roads live mostly Upstate and should be navigated with the most extreme caution. Here are the 5 most dangerous in the Empire State. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

8 of the Worst Roads for Bad Drivers in the Hudson Valley The worst roads for bad drivers in the Hudson Valley. Gallery Credit: CJ