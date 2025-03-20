Dangerous, High Speed Pursuit Ends with Arrests of Burglary Suspects in Westchester County
Law enforcement here in the Hudson Valley had their hands full earlier this week with what developed into a highly dangerous situation that began in Dutchess County and ended in Westchester County. That dangerous situation, if the headline didn't make it obvious enough, was law enforcements high speed pursuit of suspected burglars along the Taconic State Parkway.
Burglars Spotted in Dutchess County
The incident took place earlier this week during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 18, 2025. At approximately 1:45am, Dutchess County 911 reported a commercial burglary that was in progress in the Town of Pleasant Valley.
Law enforcement responded to the scene and identified a stolen black Porsche which matched the description of the suspects vehicle. The suspects fled the Pleasant Valley location but were spotted again by New York State Troopers on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill.
The Pursuit Begins
Troopers attempted to make a traffic stop of the vehicle, to which the suspects responded by fleeing southbound at a high rate of speed. Troopers soon after terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns and the fact that they had lost visual contact of the suspects.
According to the press release from the New York State Police, the suspects were once again spotted, this time by State Troopers from SP Hawthorne at approximately 2:16am. In response, the Hawthorne Troopers deployed a stinger device in order to stop the vehicle. A "stinger device" for those unaware is also referred to as a spike strip, or device used by law enforcement to puncture tires, allowing for controlled stops and preventing blowouts.
The stinger device did not not immidiately stop the suspects though as they blew by the Troopers and continued traveling south. Soon after the suspects were located once again, or at least the vehicle was as the suspects abandoned it at the Exit-6 off ramp.
Pursuit Continues on Foot
After abandoning the vehicle, the suspects continued their fleeing attempt on foot by making their way into the surrounding wooded area. While the suspects hopes may have been to hide in the woods to literally cover their tracks, it proved to be not enough to escape.
State Troopers with a local K9 as well UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) Units took to the woods themselves and began a coordinated search. That search would result in the apprehension of all four suspects. The suspects were taken into police custody without further incident and the charges against them are pending.
The press release concluded with a statement that the investigation into this case is still ongoing and that additional information is expected in the future and that information will be provided once it becomes available.
