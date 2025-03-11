5 Arrests Made After Latest Narcotics Raid in Dutchess County

The latest chapter in the Dutchess County Drug Task Force's metaphorical book, combating the distribution, sales and usage of dangerous and illegal narcotics has been written following their latest investigation in the Town of Poughkeepsie. This latest investigation is one of multiple investigations the Task Force has conducted recently after multiple complaints were made from the public.

Raid Investigation in Poughkeepsie

In this investigation, DCDTF agents focused in on the area of 7 Jones Street in the Town of Poughkeepsie. As previously stated, multiple complaints had been made in regards to drug activity in the area. In addition, multiple overdose events in the same area accelerated the DCDTF's investigation process.

Over the course of this long-term investigation, DCDTF agents while undercover made multiple purchases of narcotics, specifically fentanyl and cocaine at the aforementioned location. Then on March 3, 2025, DCDTF agents made their next move and arrested 35-year-old, Joseph Napolitano for the sale of the narcotics to undercover agents in the 7 Jones Street area.

Following the taking of Napolitano into custody, Drug Task Force Agents along with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit (SWAT) and the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department executed a search warrant at the 7 Jones Street location.

With the search warrant, the agent's raid was on and proved successful. In the raid, agents successfully arrested four more suspects, bringing the grand total to five (5) suspects in police custody.

Suspects Offenses and Charges

Starting with the first suspect arrested, Joseph Napolitano was officially charged with the felony crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with intent to sell, and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree. Napolitano was later arraigned and subsequently released with an order to report to probation pursuant to current NYS Law.

The following three suspects were identified as 29-year-old, Atrayu Felix, 31-year-old, Shane Turner and 19-year-old Jasmine English. These three suspects shared a similar fate, as they were all wanted by and turned over to the custody of the New York State Police. The three each were wanted for similar narcotics-related offenses.

The last suspect arrested was identified as 30-year-old Robert Cann. Cann was also wanted, but he was wanted by New York State Parole. Cann was then later transported to the Dutchess County Jail pursuant to the warrant.

The press release regarding the investigation and raid, issued by the Dutchess County Gov and the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, concluded with the following statement...

The Drug Task Force will aggressively focus on locations where communities and neighborhoods are victimized by narcotic and dangerous drug dealers who prey on vulnerable community members.

As has been the case with previous investigations, anyone with information regarding this case or others selling drugs in Dutchess County, may contact the DCDTF via their tip line at 845-463-6040 or by sending an email to the following web address: Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

