Dutchess County Law Enforcement’s Battle Continues Following Latest Narcotics Arrest

For months and even years now, law enforcement in Dutchess County has been on a metaphorical war path dealing with the scourge of illegal narcotics being moved and sold in the region. The city of Poughkeepsie has been a frequent place of investigation as the Dutchess County Drug Task Force has cracked down and made numerous arrests following multiple investigations throughout the city.

In recent weeks the Dutchess County Drug Task Force has spent time targeting multiple areas of interest throughout the city and other areas in Dutchess County that they have been made aware of thanks to reports from Dutchess County residents. These efforts have lead to multiple arrests, including one that happened late last week as February came to an end.

Drug Task Force on Garden Street

Last week the Dutchess County Drug Task Force's most recent investigation once again brought them into the city of Poughkeepsie, specifically to the area of Garden Street. During the investigation as DCDTF agents have done many times before, they made multiple narcotics purchases from a suspect identified as 55-year old Orlando Peterson III.

Following the multiple purchases, the DCDTF was able to obtain a search warrant for Peterson's residence on Garden Street. According to the press release issued by Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, the DCDTF executed that search warrant with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Service Unit (SWAT) on Thursday February 27, 2025.

Upon executing the warrant, agents discovered and seized both cocaine and methamphetamine at the residence which was packaged and ready for sale. Following the discovery, Peterson III was taken into custody without incident.

Charges Against the Accused

Following his being taken into custody, Orlando Peterson III was officially charged with the felony crimes of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree with intent to sell and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4th Degree.

Later on Peterson III was taken for his arraignment in the City of Poughkeepsie Court. The results of the arraignment saw Peterson III remanded to the Dutchess County Jail with no bail.

The press release did not state when it is that Peterson III will be expected back in court. The press release concluded the same way it has with many other investigations and that is with a message from the Dutchess County Drug Task Force to local residents urging for anyone with information this case or others to contact them.

Previous Stories: Alleged Dutchess County Drug Dealer Arrested After Months of Citizen Complaints

The DCDTF can be contacted at their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or by email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

