Officials say a woman from New York was arrested and has ben charged with felony driving under the influence. The incident occurred Sunday evening on one of the area's main routes, after 911 received a call to be on the lookout for an erratic vehicle.

State Police say that the DWI charge was upped to a felony due to the fact that the suspect was traveling with a minor at the time.

New York Woman Arrested in Hudson Valley For DWI Leandra's Law

New York State Police in a press release that on August 31, at approximately 6:29 PM., a trooper assigned to State Police Poughkeepsie was advised by Dutchess County 911 of a BOLO for an erratic Jeep Wrangler traveling westbound on State Route 55 in the Town of LaGrange.

The trooper said they observed the vehicle in violation of the traffic laws and pulled the vehicle over. The driver was identified as a 62-year-old woman from Jackson Heights, who police say exhibited signs of intoxication.

A 15-year-old child was also present in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to State Barracks in Poughkeepsie for processing. She submitted to a chemical breath test, which yielded a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14% which is over one and a half times over the state's legal BAC limit.

The child was safely released to a sober third party, says authorities. .

As a result of the investigation, New York State Police say that the suspect was charged with felony Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger/Leandra’s Law, and other violations.