Army Football Unveils New Uniforms Ahead of Army-Navy Matchup

Are you ready for one of the biggest rivalries in sports history?

You're in luck as the Army-Navy rivalry continues with kickoff at MetLife Stadium Saturday, December 11th at 3:00 PM.

Every year, right around this time, the Army Black Knights unveil their alternate uniforms for the big game. Each year, their uniforms honor different branches of the military and this year is no different.

West Point teamed up with Nike for the 2021 United We Stand uniform that will honor the United States Army Special Forces Command. The US Army Special Forces Command dates back to WWII and these uniforms spotlight the Special Forces Operational Detachment Alphas who were deployed to Afghanistan. They are the ODAs of Task Force Dagger.

Take a look at the uniforms and the history behind Task Force Dagger below: