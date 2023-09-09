Drunk Driving Initiative to Kick Off During Army West Point Game

The country's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch, the nation's largest drunk driving victim services and advocacy nonprofit, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), and ridesharing platform, Uber, are bringing their first-of-its-kind coalition to college communities this fall. As a part of the next phase of the Decide to Ride campaign, the coalition is teaming up with Anheuser-Busch wholesaler partner Dana Distributors to help combat drunk driving during the U.S. Military Academy West Point's 2023 football season.

Anheuser-Busch Chief External Affairs Officer Cesar Vargas said,

"Anheuser-Busch has been promoting a culture of responsible drinking for over a century, and we know there is still more to be done. The expansion of Decide to Ride to college communities aims to promote alcohol safety where we can create the greatest impact. Football season is a time for fans to come together. To ensure a future with more cheers for all, it's imperative that we help college football fans get home safely. That's who we are, and that's what this coalition is all about."

The coalition aims to expand its reach among consumers by activating at a number of college football games across the country for the first time ever with the key message – "If You Drink, Don't Drive. Decide to Ride." This joint effort will meet 21+ fans in the stands to raise awareness and promote road safety by providing educational and ridesharing opportunities, including some locally available discounts on Uber rides. Consumers who are aware of the campaign are 40 percent more likely to avoid drunk driving by using a ridesharing app to get safely to and from their destinations, according to internal campaign research developed by the coalition.

New York State Senator James Skoufis said,

"The simple decision to refrain from driving under the influence wields the power to save lives. By actively promoting responsible drinking at events like these, we ensure that this crucial choice remains forefront in the minds of our college and university students. I thank Anheuser-Busch, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and Uber for their collaborative efforts in fostering safety within our communities."

The Decide to Ride campaign in New York will kick off during the Army vs. Delaware State game on Saturday, Sept. 9 (Black Knights vs. Hornets at 12 p.m. ET). At the game, fans can visit the Decide to Ride booth to learn more from program representatives, who will share the campaign's message and encourage everyone to pledge to take a safe ride home. Anheuser-Busch will also have a raffle at every Army home game where one lucky winner will receive a prize and be spotlighted on the big screen.

Fred Dana, President of Dana Distributors said,

"Army Football is a tremendous source of pride for everyone in the Hudson Valley community, and we're proud to be working with Anheuser-Busch, MADD, and Uber to support our nation's soldiers and promote safety on gamedays. Planning ahead for a safe ride is critical to making our roads safer, a priority for everyone here at Dana Distributors."

Over the last 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its network of independent wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in community-based programs and initiatives to prevent underage drinking, drunk driving, and other harmful uses of alcohol. This includes an investment of nearly $14 million since 1999 to support social norms programs that reduce alcohol harm and increase protective behaviors on college campuses. In 2021, Anheuser-Busch wholesalers also participated in alcohol education programs with 185 colleges and universities.

Tess Rowland, MADD National President said,

"As college sports bring together students, friends, and family from all over the nation, MADD wants everyone who attends game day to have fun! Please remember that it's against the law to drink under the age of 21 and if you do choose to consume alcohol, leave the keys at home and make a plan for a safe ride before the first drink – designate a nondrinking driver, use rideshare or public transportation,"

Kristin Smith, Head of Road Safety Policy at Uber said,

"We are proud to continue our work with Anheuser-Busch and MADD to remind fans to Decide to Ride. There is never a reason to get behind the wheel impaired, especially with options like Uber, which studies show helps reduce impaired driving fatalities in our communities. Ahead of the fall football season, we want to make it easy for everyone to Decide to Ride."

