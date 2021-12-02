‘Apple Store of Trading Cards’ Now Officially Open in Wappingers

We finally got a peek inside the trading card and sports collectible mega-store that has opened on Route 9, and it's spectacular.

Over the summer, we reported that Dan Slate and Dave Prince from Piece of the Game were set to launch a brand new sports collectibles store right here in the Hudson Valley. The duo has been operating a business online that not only sells trading cards, but also some unique pieces of sports memorabilia.

The store on Route 9 in the Village of Wappingers had its official ribbon-cutting this week and is now open to the public. The slick, state-of-the-art showroom features signed balls that are authenticated for signature and includes details on when it was used in actual gameplay. The balls are also painted with one-of-a-kind artwork. The same concept goes for jerseys and other sports equipment sold at the store that come with a completely traceable database showing who used it and when.

Aside from these one-of-a-kind collectibles, the store also sells a dizzying array of trading cards. There is also a podcast studio where guests will broadcast live openings of cards, referred to in the hobby as "breaking."

Unlike the bland-looking baseball card stores, we remember from the 80s, stepping into Piece of the Game's showroom is like taking a trip into the future. The sleek display cases with modern lighting really do look more like an Apple store than a trading card shop. There's even a lounge for collectors to relax and watch games while enjoying snacks and trading cards.

Scroll down for an exclusive look inside this new trading card paradise now open in Wappingers.

