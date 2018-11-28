Anyone in Orange County Hear the Explosion Tuesday Night?

Some residents in the southern part of Orange County, near the New Jersey border, are claiming they heard an explosion Tuesday night. Did you or someone you know hear or feel the blast?

So, what was it? Was it an earthquake? Thunder? Maybe something more sinister? Not quite. However, sources say the blast actually originated nearly thirty miles away, so whatever it was must have been pretty serious.

The West Milford Messenger is reporting that a massive explosion at an empty house in Hardyston Township around 10:30 Tuesday night was felt in many parts of Northern New Jersey and even in some areas of Orange County.

The house is said to be totally obliterated.

ABC says that there are conflicting reports that whether the family that owned the house was on vacation, or had left the house indefinitely.