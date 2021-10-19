Legendary Hudson Valley Diner Goes Up For Sale After 30 Years
A favorite Hudson Valley diner is looking for the right owner to take over its legacy.
Hudson Valley residents take their diners very seriously. From Poughkeepsie to Middletown to Newburgh to Kingston, there are dozens of legendary diners throughout the region that serve up delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner selections faster than lighting.
Some of the most beloved diners in the Hudson Valey include the Alexis Diner in Newburgh, the Redline Diner in Fishkill, the Eveready Diner in Hyde Park, the King's Valley Diner in Kingston and the Coach Diner in New Windsor.
Sadly, one of these favorite breakfast spots is now up for sale, making local diners hope and pray the new owners will continue to keep it open.
There's currently a listing with John J. Lease Realtors for The New Windsor Coach on Windsor Highway near the five corners. The restaurant is being offered for $1.6 million and is being sold as-is.
The listing touts the diner's "impeccably appointed interior" noting the restaurant's classic oak paneling, counter stools, checker tile flooring and brass accents. The diner is hoping to appeal to a new generation by highlighting the bar area that they describe as feeling like a "swanky cocktail lounge."
The diner, which seats 180 customers, has been cared for by the same owners for three decades. Described as a "local legend," the New Windsor Coach is located in one of the busiest areas of the Hudson Valley, which is a huge selling point.
Those who are interested in purchasing this piece of Hudson Valley history can check out the business' full listing online.
