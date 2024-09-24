Hudson Valley Diner That’s Family-Run Since 80s Now Up for Sale

A legendary Hudson Valley, New York diner enjoyed by generations of locals is now up for sale.

The future of a Hudson Valley landmark is now up in the air after the family-run business has been put on the market. It's just the latest in a long line of diners in Dutchess, Orange and Ulster Counties that have either closed down or gone up for sale.

It's unclear why so many diners are on the decline, but a pattern has definitely emerged. After the Table Talk Diner on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie shut down after 10 years, several other local diners were either put on sale or closed down. The Village Diner in Red Hook, the Coach Diner in New Windsor, the Oddesy Diner in Wappingers Falls and Karen's Diner on Route 22 in Pawling have all gone on the market over the past few years.

Now, one of the most popular Hudson Valley diners that became a local landmark during the 1990s is up for sale.

Diner on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie Up For Sale

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services is the listing agent for Poughkeepsie, New York's Dutchess Diner. Located on Route 9 across from the Poughkeepsie Galleria, the enormous diner can seat over 200 customers during its busiest times.

Made to resemble a classic 1950s diner, the Dutchess Diner was originally built in 1979 and expanded in 1992. The business has been family-run for over 35 years and has become a community gathering place for informal gatherings and celebrations.

According to the listing, the building, diner business and the two acres of land it sits on are being offered for $3.75 million. New owners could decide to continue to run a restaurant on the property or knock it down to erect an entirely new business.

