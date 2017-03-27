Is This Spot Cursed? Another Hudson Valley Restaurant Melts Away

Fans of melted cheese and chocolate are sad this morning. Melting Pot in the Poughkeepsie Galleria let their employees know on Sunday March 26, 2017, that this particular location of the restaurant would no longer exist.

When I spoke with a now former employee of the restaurant, they said it was a complete shock to hear that the restaurant was closing and that other than recognizing in hindsight that there might have been a few signs the restaurant was in trouble, there had been no mention to the staff that closing the restaurant was a possibility.

What happened to The Melting Pot at the Poughkeepsie Galleria?

Photo by Mehul Kanzariya on Unsplash Photo by Mehul Kanzariya on Unsplash loading...

The restaurant employed approximately 30 people in a full and part time capacity. Where will those employees go? Will they be able to relocate, if they choose, to another branch of the company?

Will there be customers asking this morning, "Who moved my cheese?" "Where is my melted chocolate goodness?"

Delicious Cheese Fondue on a fork on a wooden stand oksix loading...

Here is a quote from the Melting Pot website, regarding the Poughkeepsie Galleria location:

THANK YOU FONDUE FANS! We regret to announce that The Melting Pot of Poughkeepsie has closed for business indefinitely as of Sunday, March 26. We appreciate the opportunity to have served the Poughkeepsie community for over 7 years at this location. We invite you to continue to enjoy fondue at the nearest Melting Pot locations in Albany, White Plains, Westwood and Darien. Please visit meltingpot.com/locations for location details.

Have you ever eaten at a Melting Pot location? What was your favorite experience?

