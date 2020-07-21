Another Hot Week With Scattered Storms in the Hudson Valley

Tuesday afternoon will be another hot one, as temps rise to around 90, under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday night will be warm and muggy, with loses around 70. Wednesday will see a slight chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will once again only fall to around 70.

The heat index will range from low to mid 90s both days.

Highs Thursday will be in the 80s, with more high humidity and scattered thunderstorms. Lows will fall into the mid 60s. Highs Friday will hover in the mid 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s overnight.

Saturday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great rest of the week!

