Luck may be running out for the Hudson Valley after dodging big snowfalls over the past week.

The big Super Bowl storm was supposed to dump up to eight inches of snow on the Hudson Valley, but on Sunday morning most residents were greeted with just a few inches of wet snow. Another storm system that was set to hit the Northeast on Tuesday brought almost no snow at all to areas north of New York City. As of the writing of this article, the Wednesday evening into Thursday storm that many were concerned about looks like it will wind up being mostly rain for much of the southern Mid-Hudson Region.

With all of these false alarms, many Hudson Valley residents have resigned to the fact that it will be another uneventful winter. However, a storm is developing for later this week that has meteorologists calling for more than a half-foot of snow.

Weekend Storm Could Be a Big One

Weather experts now say that a storm is developing that could dump upwards of six inches on the Hudson Valley this weekend. The storm will be followed by a blast of cold area that could cause the snow to stick around for a considerable time afterward.

So far, the National Weather Service is calling for snow to begin in the Hudson Valley on Saturday morning, becoming stronger and heavier throughout the day. By Saturday night, most areas could see up to three inches of snow. Overnight, another three inches of snow could be added on to that, leaving up to a half-foot in most areas. There is the potential for this storm to wind up switching over to freezing rain, which could make for dangerous travel conditions.

