An annual holiday tradition is returning to the hamlet of New Hamburg.

It certainly isn't too early to start thinking about doing some holiday shopping, although if you're like me, you tend to wait until the last minute. I don't know why, but I've always done my holiday shopping the week of Christmas, sometimes even on Christmas Eve.

That being said, there are always nice little holiday events that pop up in the Hudson Valley area that I'm usually inclined to check out and scope out some neat holiday gift ideas. This is one of those events.

St. Nick's Church Fair

My friend Gena told me about the St. Nick's Church Fair coming to the small hamlet of New Hamburg along the Hudson River in Dutchess County. The event features a Christmas Shoppe, bake sale, crafts, gift baskets, and more including chili!

When I heard chili, I was sold on this event. It also takes place outdoors on the beautiful grounds of the Church of St. Nicholas-on-the-Hudson. It takes place on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 10 am - 3 pm with a rain date set for Nov. 13. I look forward to checking out all the different vendors on-site and maybe finding some Christmas gifts for friends and family.

St. Nicholas New Hamburg is located at 37 Point St in New Hamburg (Dutchess County) and you can get more info on the St. Nick's Church Fair by checking out the Facebook event page here. We'll see you there!