Amy Schumer Hulu Series Seen Filming Around The Hudson Valley

We're learning more about a Hulu series filming in and around the Hudson Valley.

For the past few weeks, you've probably been seeing casting calls pop up on your social media timelines. HV Post shared that a Hulu production was filming in the area and was searching for areas to film, specifically a fairground location.

This week the same Hulu production was looking for background actors. The casting calls ranged from babies (for a party scene), farmhands and parents with children to film a farmers market scene. Filming was reported mostly in the Dutchess County area in Staatsburg and Red Hook.

The series is called Life & Beth and after doing a bit of Googling, we found out that the series has some serious star power. Michael Rapaport and Michael Cera have also signed on to the project.

Life & Beth is an original series from the hilarious mind of Amy Schumer. Not only will she be starring in the show, but Schumer also wrote, directed, and produced the new Hulu show.

According to Deadline, Life & Beth will follow Beth (played by Amy Schumer) a wine distributor "whose life looks pretty great on paper" but then an incident forces "Beth to engage with her past" and changes her life forever.

IMDB reports that Life & Beth has also been filming down in New York City. Currently, there is no release date for the series, but we'll keep an eye on that and update you with more information when it's announced.

Have you seen any filming going on around the Hudson Valley this year?

