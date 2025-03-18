Amusement Business Suddenly Closes in Poughkeepsie, NY

A popular destination for high-speed thrills has permanently closed its doors in Poughkeepsie, New York.

There are only so many places left in the Hudson Valley for kids to celebrate their birthday parties or just meet up with friends for some high-adrenaline fun. Sadly, one of those places has abruptly shut its doors with no warning.

Amusement Business Permanently Closed in Poughkeepsie, New York

Last week, my son was brainstorming ideas for a way to celebrate his 14th birthday with his friends and finally decided to bring everyone to RMP Raceway in the Poughkeepsie Galleria. The quarter-mile go-cart track has been one of his favorite places to go for birthdays and get-togethers. Since we already have a gift certificate for the business, I was happy to call up and make a reservation for him and his friends.

Unfortunately, I quickly learned that the party wouldn't be happening at RPM Raceway. It turns out that the business had quietly shut its doors and is now permanently closed.

RPM Raceway in Poughkeepsie, New York Suddenly Closes Its Doors

The RPM Raceway website no longer lists Poughkeepsie as one of its locations and the track's Yelp profile has been updated to say that the business is permanently closed. We were unable to contact anyone from RPM Raceway to find out what happened, but it appears that the go-cart track is no longer in operation at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.

There are now only four RPM Raceway locations in operation. It's unclear if gift cards to the Poughkeepsie location will be accepted at the remaining tracks, but they are not really close enough to visit from the Hudson Valley anyway. In New York, RPM Raceway is still open in Syracuse and Long Island. There are also locations in Jersey City, New Jersey and Stamford, Connecticut.

