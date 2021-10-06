Amish Buggy Collides With Vehicle In New York State, Injuring Four

There are just some things you come across on the roads that you're not always expecting. Sadly, four children were hurt after an Amish buggy collided with a pickup truck after the carriage failed to stop at stop sign on Route 80. WROC is reporting that the accident happened in the town of Farmersville, in Cattaraugus County.

As of Tuesday, two of the children are listed in critical condition.

While it's not everyday you find yourself face to face with a horse-drawn carriage on a main road, accidents like this do happen more than you think. In June, an Amish woman was killed after a truck crashed into a buggy Sunday on Route 41 in Richland, NY. Police say a pickup truck hit the back of the buggy, that was traveling southbound. A trooper said that the narrow section of road, and the shadows cast upon the pavement by a layer of trees may have made it hard for the motorist to see the buggy before it was too late. The NY State Police also said that another vehicle was traveling in the opposite direction, so the driver of the pickup wasn't able to get into the other lane.

In February, a 23 year-old Antwerp man was killed after a vehicle struck the buggy he was riding in. The deceased man belonged to one of the largest and most conservative subgroups of Old Order Amish in the nation, according to reports. There are many Amish settlements scattered across New York, Pennsylvania, and parts of the Midwest. According to the numbers put together by the Amish Study, New York has over 21 thousand Amish people living in the state, as of 2020. New York ranks fourth in the nation for Amish citizens.

