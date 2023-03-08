Ames’ Latest Update Draws More Skepticism

Remember when Ames Department Stores announced that they were coming back in early 2023? There's been a snag and people are starting to wonder if the store's comeback is true or a hoax.

Ames was a popular department store on the East Coast for decades. They closed their doors roughly 20 years ago but some Hudson Valley residents got a shot of nostalgia a few months ago when a website linked to Ames claimed they were planning a triumphant return.

Many people were excited about the news and with the recent popularity of reboots and nostalgic places and products, it seemed plausible.

Not everyone believes Ames Department Stores are returning. I may be the biggest skeptic. Despite all of the hype surrounding the stores, they have yet to produce any evidence that this isn't a hoax. I have been skeptical of the news since it first broke months ago.

We were told that the list of future store locations would be released in February. It appears there's been a hiccup.