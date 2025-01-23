Amazon Employee in Custody After Assault on Co-Worker in Orange County

A chaotic scene unfolded earlier this week at the Amazon Distribution Center located in Orange County. An altercation between warehouse employees lead to the call for police to the facility and resulted in one individual in need of medical treatment.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Assault at Amazon

The incident in question occurred over the past weekend on Sunday January 19, 2025. At approximately 9:26am, officers from the New Windsor Police Department responded to the Amazon Distribution Center located in New Windsor off of Little Britain Road and NY-207.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Officers were responding to the report of an assault that occurred at the facility involving two employees. When officers arrived on the scene they first located the victim who was only identified as being a 36-year old male. The victim during the assault had suffered a "significant laceration" to his neck.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

According to the press release issued by the New Windsor Police Department, officers at the facility were also given a description of the male suspect involved in the assault and afterward began their search. The suspect was soon located in the area, was taken into custody and identified as 27-year old Loryn-Yael Gardner-Lawery of Middletown.

Members of New Windsor EMS also had arrived on the scene and tended to the injury suffered by the victim in the altercation. After treatment, the victim was transported by EMS to St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for further evaluation. Upon arrival to the hospital, the victim was listed as being in stable condition and received further treatment for the "non-life threatening injury".

Charges for the Accused

The suspect Gardner-Lawery was officially placed under arrest where he now faces multiple felony charges. Gardner-Lawery was later transported to the Centralized Arraignment Part located in Goshen, NY for arraignment and afterward was remanded to the Orange County Jail.

Get our free mobile app

Officially, Gardner-Lawery was charged with the felony crimes of Attempted Assault in the 1st Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree. We will continue monitor this case for if or when new information becomes available.

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa

The 25 Most Dangerous Places To Live In New York State Our friends at Roadsnacks named the 25 most dangerous places to live.