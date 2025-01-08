Residents of Orange County in the City of Newburgh were left in a state of shock earlier this week as a physical altercation between two men at a local Autozone Auto Parts store resulted in one individual's death and another in custody.

Fatal Altercation in Newburgh

The incident in question occurred earlier this week on Monday, January 6, 2025.

According to both the original and updated press releases posted to the City of Newburgh Police Department's Facebook page, Newburgh Police received a call for a stabbing in the area of 515 Broadway. A time for when that call was received was not stated.

Responding officers arrived at the scene at the Autozone Auto Parts store and discovered two adult males who had each suffered injuries in their altercation. One of the men had been stabbed, while the other had been shot.

The men involved in the altercation were identified as 40-year-old Carlos Colon of the town of Newburgh and 25-year-old Xavier Webb of the city of Newburgh.

Both Colon and Webb were transferred to Montefiore St. Luke's for treatment for their injuries. Webb was treated for what was described as a "non-life threatening stab wound", however, Colon succumbed to his injuries after being shot.

Investigation Into Autozone Altercation

The press release goes on to state that an investigation was started by both the City of Newburgh Detective Division and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

In the investigation, recovered video surveillance footage depicts an individual identified as Xavier Webb, being approached and stabbed by another individual identified as Carlos Colon.

Further investigation of the footage then shows Webb conceal the pistol used in the altercation. After being treated for injuries, Webb was taken into custody and charged with the felony crimes of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd Degree, a class C felony, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E felony.

Later on in the same day, Webb was arraigned on the charges and is currently being held in custody. A grand jury has been scheduled for later this week on Friday January 10, 2025.

The press release concluded with a statement that though the investigation is still on going, no other information will be released at this time. Law enforcement also encourge anyone with information on this case to call the City of Newburgh Detective Division at 845-569-7509.

