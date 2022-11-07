Hudson Valley Grocery Store Rewinds Thanksgiving Grocery Prices

We've been watching the prices of everything steadily increase over the past several years, and our wallets have certainly been feeling it these past few months at the grocery store.

Forbes reports that 'food-at-home' prices, since July 2021, have increased 13.1%. This jump comes in as the biggest since March 1979, more than 43 years. Forbes cites profit inflation as the cause for this major increase.

A grocer with multiple Hudson Valley locations is doing their part to help you stock up for the Thanksgiving holiday while staying within your budget by hitting rewind to 'pre-COVID' prices.

ALDI Introduces Thanksgiving Price Rewind Program, November 2nd-29th

ALDI, with several Hudson Valley locations, has always shared their commitment to offering shoppers 'the best possible value,' marketing itself as the 'low-price leader in every community it serves.'

Now they're going to be serving the Hudson Valley with a throwback of sorts, running now through November 29th.

ALDI will be matching prices from 2019 on a number of popular Thanksgiving grocery items, helping locals to save some cash this upcoming holiday season. The Thanksgiving Price Rewind, which was announced on November 1st, is 'offering affordable prices on holiday essentials' on 'turkey day' essentials like stuffing, quiches, rolls, and desserts like apple pie and macarons, among other items.

The rewind to 2019 pricing will offer discounts of up to 30% off some groceries, and shoppers can find out which items are part of the sale by looking for the 'Thanksgiving Price Rewind' icon in-store and in the weekly Aldi ad.

Aldi also shared in their press release that the pricing will mimic the average retail prices at ALDI from November 2-29, 2019, and these rewind prices will run from November 2nd through 29th 2022.

ALDI Locations in the Hudson Valley

ALDI has grown their presence in the Hudson Valley over the past several years, with locations across all local counties.

You can find your closest location here, or check out the list below to begin mapping out your Thanksgiving shopping list!

Wappingers Falls

Newburgh

Central Valley

Stony Point

Greenport

Monticello

Nanuet

Kingston

Middletown

