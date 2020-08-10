From his home in the Hudson Valley, Al Roker and a host of Today Show guests broke a Guinness World Record.

On Thursday, Al Roker and nearly 70 others broke the Guinness World Record for the most people participating in a virtual sandwich-making relay.

Roker was helped by renowned chefs, including Bobby Flay, Priya Krishna, Sandra Lee, Marcus Samuelsson and Andrew Zimmern, to break the record on Thursday's Today Show.

Roker, from his home in the upper Hudson Valley, gathered 69 chefs from across the U.S., London and Spain on a Zoom call to set the world record and raise money for charity.

Each person had to make a different sandwich and have it finished before another participant started on their sandwich, with only 60 seconds to complete the virtual handoff, according to Guinness World Records.

Chef José Andrés, was the first participant to make a sandwich on the Today Show with the entire Guinness World Record attempt airing on Today’s streaming channel. Roker was joined by his son, Nick, in their Chatam home to create the final sandwich, a BLT.

"Congrats to @alroker at the @TODAYshow and all the talented chefs who participated in achieving the record for most people in an online sandwich making relay!," Guinness World Records tweeted.

The world record attempt also raised $15,000 for Feeding America.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Roker has also been broadcasting from the region. Roker owns a home in Columbia County and has been doing his weather reports and other segments from his Hudson Valley home.