An early morning crash has lead to charges against a man from New York state. Officials say that the driver has been charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after being found be operating a motor vehicle well over the state's legal limit.

Difference Between Felony and Aggravated DWI in New York State

Some may confuse Felony DWI with an Aggravated DWI in the state of New York. What's the difference between the two exactly?

According to Tilem & Associates, Aggravated DWI is committed when a person is caught operating a vehicle with a BAC of .18% or higher. However, Aggravated DWI, despite its enhanced penalties, is not a felony rather it is a misdemeanor, according to the firm's website.

New York State Man Arrested For Alleged DWI After Early Morning Crash

New York State Police said in a press release that on August 2, troopers arrested a 28-year-old man from Tupper Lake, New York for aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Troopers say that at approximately 1:00 AM, they responded to a property damage accident on a road in Tupper Lake. An investigation revealed that the suspect was operating a black 2017 Dodge Ram while traveling southbound a local road.

Troopers say the driver lost control of the vehicle while swerving to avoid a deer, causing it to exit the roadway and come to rest on its passenger side in the east side ditch.

Troopers said they interviewed the suspect, who they report exhibited signs of impairment. They administered the standardized sobriety test, which troopers say that the suspect failed.

The driver was arrested and taken to State Police barracks, where troopers say he provided a breath sample indicating a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.28%, which is three and a half times over New York's legal limit.

The suspect was subsequently released on appearance tickets to appear in town court at a later date in August.