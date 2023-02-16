After 25-Years Popular Red Hook, NY Outdoor Store Closes Its Doors

Outdoor enthusiasts of the Hudson Valley are saying goodbye to one of the most popular outdoor stores in the area.

Dutchess County's ND Archery Closing

If you enjoy the outdoors, then there's a good chance you've made the trip out to Red Hook New York to meet Joe the Pro at Northern Dutchess Archery and Sportsman Supply.

ND Archery has everything you can think of when it comes to the outdoors. It's an archery pro shop, has an indoor archery range, retail hunting, and fishing equipment, and live bait and tackle.

And if you grew up listening to the radio in the Hudson Valley, then you've probably sung the Northern Dutchess Archery radio jingle a time or two as well.

On February 15th, 2023, ND Archery announced that after 25 years, they're closing their doors.

Joe the Pro Moves On

In a statement on the Northern Dutchess Archery Facebook page, they wrote:

STORE CLOSING THANK YOU FOR 25 WONDERFUL YEARS! I AM MOVING INTO THE NEXT PHASE OF LIFE

Customers throughout the years shared their reactions in the comment section with one customer writing: "Thanks for you’re help to all the sportsmen over the years Enjoy."

However, there looks like there is some promising news of ND Archery staying in the area. Joe the Pro replied to the comment above with "I'm working on building a service-only center In the coming months. Stay tuned."

Along with the announcement of the Red Hook store closing, ND Archery adds that they will be open until the end of March 2023 and that there is a store-wide sale, everything must go and all sales are final.

Take a look at the sales items below:

ND Archery & Townsquare Media

Here at Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, we worked closely with Joe The Pro and ND Archery team in the past. They were part of our Northeast Outdoor Show at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck and participated in contests like Show Us Your Rack and Show Us Your Bass with The Wolf.

We've reached out to Joe and the team for comment and will update this section of the story when we hear back.

