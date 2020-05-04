Admissions & Financial Aid Free Webinar

Are you the parent of a high school student? There are so many things to worry about these days. Is this COVID-19 pandemic going to affect your child's education? Will my child be able to go to college? Will I be able to afford to send my child to college? Now you can the answers to those and other questions.

College Planning 101 is hosting a free webinar called Admissions & Financial Aid tomorrow, May 5, from 6:30PM - 8PM. In this webinar you will learn where you should start in the college planning process, how important are SAT and ACT tests and how colleges value them, what the more selective colleges really want to see in your student’s application, the financial aid systems and how they work, how to maximize your student’s potential to receive scholarships and grants, and how it’s possible to attend a private college for a public college price.

If you're interested in being part of this free webinar, visit the event facebook page or the College Planning 101 facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: