Adams Fairacre Farms to Open Fifth Hudson Valley Store

Soon, another Adams will be opening up in the Hudson Valley.

For generations, Adams Fairacre Farms has been a staple in the Hudson Valley. In 1919, Ralph and Mary Adams purchased a farm in Poughkeepsie, selling fresh produce to local markets. Soon, the family decided to set up a roadside stand and the rest, as they say, is history.

Adams has expanded from their little farm stand to four locations throughout Dutchess, Orange and Ulster counties. There is now an Adams Fairacre Farms store in Poughkeepsie, Wappingers Falls, Kingston, and Newburgh. And soon, they will be adding yet another Hudson Valley location to the list.

Many customers will travel for miles to visit their closest Adams for their produce, fresh baked goods, and hard-to-find grocery items. While you don't have to travel too far if you're in Ulster or Dutchess Counties, residents in western Orange County have been longing for their own location, instead of having to make the long trek on I-84 to visit the Newburgh store.

Well, the wait is over. Adams has announced that they will be opening up a location in Middletown. The project has been underway for several months on Route 211 in the Town of Wallkill near the Galleria at Crystal Run. Over seven acres of former businesses, including an abandoned gas station, will now become Adams Fairacre Farms.

Google Maps

Crews have been preparing the site for several months and now concrete has been poured. Soon, those who drive by on Route 211 will be able to see the huge, new store come to shape.

Town of Wallkill

Adams Fairacre Farms in Middletown is expected to open its doors in late 2022 or early 2023.

