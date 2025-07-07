The Hudson Valley has their own wrestling promotion with new shows happening every few months. Awesome Championship Wrestling has made their home at the MJN Convention Center in Poughkeepsie and offers up shows every few months to see pro wrestling live. You are able to see major wrestling superstars, plus brand new upcoming talent.

ACW Presents: Fallout Live at the MJN Center on July 18th

The next show takes place on Friday Night, July 18th and it's dubbed FALLOUT (buy tickets here). After 2 massive shows, this next show aims to take ACW to the next level. The FALLOUT card is STACKED! Here's what you can expect to see:

ACW Heavyweight Championship Match

Richard Holliday (c) takes on "The Original Bro" Matt Riddle

Carlito's Cabana Open Challenge

Fresh off a run with WWE, Superstar CARLITO has issued an open challenge to any wrestler willing to step in the ring that night.

ACW Women's Championship Match

Former WWE Star Indi Hartwell (c) takes on Vicious Vicki Venuto

ACW National Championship Match

Real1 (formerly Enzo Amore in WWE) (c) taking on Zack Clayton (from Jersey Shore Family Vacation)

ACW Tag Team Championship

EXTREME RULES MATCH

Sent 2 Slaughter (c) takes on Crowbar & Kerr

Dante 'El Jaguar' Casanova takes on TNA Superstar Mike Santana

ECW Original Danny Doring takes on Parker Boudreaux

Sidney Akeem (FKA Reggie in WWE) takes on 'The Hunter" AJZ

Tina San Antonio takes on Lena Kross

Awesome Championship Wrestling is a great family friendly show. The doors open at 5:30pm and there's a pre-show fan fest with meet and greets with all of the event superstars! For the biggest stars, you can reserve your spot in line and order a meet and greet here. The fan festival will also include wrestling trivia for prizes, vendors with wrestling memorabilia, and a special wrestling merchandise stand. The action kicks off at 7:15pm with a pre-show match, and the event officially kicks off at 7:30pm.

